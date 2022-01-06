Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $19.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. raised their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

ZUO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 94,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,651 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,714 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

