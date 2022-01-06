Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UMGNF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Universal Music Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

OTC UMGNF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.05.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.