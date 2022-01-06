JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the November 30th total of 622,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

