Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

