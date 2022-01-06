Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of JANX stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $681,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

