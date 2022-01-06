Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 88.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth about $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 331.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

CBT stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

