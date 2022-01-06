Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 792 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Community Financial worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of TCFC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Community Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.