Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

ALSN stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.