Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of HSII stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.