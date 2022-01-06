Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Evolus worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 57.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 968.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 335,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

