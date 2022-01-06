Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 455.9% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IVDA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 168,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,493. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

