Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 455.9% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IVDA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 168,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,493. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.