Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $22,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $621.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

