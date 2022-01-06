Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 140,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITQ. Spinnaker Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,906 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,719,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

