Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

