iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK opened at $202.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $163.04 and a 12-month high of $204.01.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.