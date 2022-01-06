iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lessened by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

