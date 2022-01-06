iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $135.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

