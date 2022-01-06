iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.06. 141,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.44 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

