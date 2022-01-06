iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.12

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.12 and last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 1701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.