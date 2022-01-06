iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
DVY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,767. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $126.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
