iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

DVY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,767. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $126.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

