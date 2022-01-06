iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

