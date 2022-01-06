iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.