iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $421.83. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.66. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $338.18 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

