iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,475,000 after buying an additional 4,013,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after buying an additional 1,514,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after buying an additional 825,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

