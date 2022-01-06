iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 97,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,170. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

