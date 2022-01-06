iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 2.2%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL)’s share price were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.54 and last traded at $82.54. Approximately 166,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 570,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53.

