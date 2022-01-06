iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 382,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,641,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

