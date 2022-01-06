iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 289241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQ. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

