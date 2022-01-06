IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 107.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $216.56 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

