IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 3,915,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.11.

