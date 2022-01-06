IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $364.09 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

