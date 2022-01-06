IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,191 shares of company stock worth $440,111,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $52.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,835.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

