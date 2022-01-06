Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.73.

INVH stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

