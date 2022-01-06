Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $414.10

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.10 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 413.80 ($5.58), with a volume of 75024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £67,557.85 ($91,036.05).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

