Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 214,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

