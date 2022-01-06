Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

