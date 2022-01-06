Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in December

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

PUI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.