Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 356,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 76,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.