Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.98. Intevac shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 2,769,255 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

