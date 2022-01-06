InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

