InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $164.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

