InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $83,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE:DD opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

