InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 78,229 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 26.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $394.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.