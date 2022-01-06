International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

IMXI stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

