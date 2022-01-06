International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.30) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216.82 ($2.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 160.82 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.01.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

