Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.03

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.03 and last traded at C$40.19, with a volume of 55396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.51.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.20.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 5.9800004 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

