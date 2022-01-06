Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $158.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.50 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $840.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $937.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

