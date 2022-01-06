IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 154,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 260,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.46.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 383.72% and a negative net margin of 422.23%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

