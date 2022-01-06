Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,866 shares of company stock worth $7,740,190. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INSP opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.