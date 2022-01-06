Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80.

On Saturday, November 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $241,719.61.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97.

Shares of REAL opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RealReal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 357.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

